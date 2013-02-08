* Hedge fund leader felt "blindsided" by proxy
By Jennifer Ablan and Poornima Gupta
Feb 7 Hedge fund star manager David Einhorn was
arguably Apple Inc's biggest cheerleader on Wall Street
with a stake worth about $600 million and an oft-cited
prediction that the company's market value would hit $1 trillion
some day.
So it was a shock on Thursday when Einhorn announced that he
was suing Apple to get it to deploy its $137.1 billion cash pile
more effectively and arrest a 35 percent drop in its share price
from a record high logged last September.
Unknown to Wall Street, Einhorn had for months been
imploring Apple's chief financial officer, Peter Oppenheimer, to
have the company issue dividend-paying preferred shares to
reward investors and juice the stock price.
Einhorn told Reuters he felt blindsided when he received
Apple's Jan. 7 annual proxy statement and saw that it contained
a proposal that would make it more difficult for the company to
issue preferred stock.
"We saw that the proxy came out and we saw they were
planning to get rid of preferred and then we said, 'Wait a
minute, we are not going to be able to bring this up again in a
good way if we allow them to do this. So we should contest it
now,'" Einhorn said in a phone interview.
Einhorn's $8 billion Greenlight Capital Inc on Thursday sued
Apple in U.S. District Court in New York, asserting that its
Proxy Proposal 2 would "restrict the board's ability to unlock
the value on Apple's balance sheet."
The 44-year-old hedge fund manager, who made his name and
fortune by predicting the collapse of Lehman Brothers, is also
urging Apple shareholders to vote against the proxy proposal at
the company's annual meeting on Feb. 27.
Apple said in a statement that it will evaluate Greenlight's
recommendation and denied that its proxy proposal was aimed at
preventing the issuance of preferred stock. If Proxy Proposal 2
is adopted, Apple said it could still issue preferred stock as
long as it obtained approval from shareholders.
But the extra hurdle, from Einhorn's point of view, was
unacceptable and so he took the matter to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
The way Einhorn tells it, Cook was more receptive than his
CFO and the two sides are still talking. But Einhorn decided to
file suit anyway because of the approaching annual meeting.
"The lawsuit is just to get the proxy sorted out," he said.
LONG ON APPLE
Einhorn began investing in Apple in 2010 and holds 1.3
million shares worth about $600 million at current values.
He emerged as a prominent advocate for the stock after it
began to fall last year following some disappointing quarterly
results, stiffer competition in the smartphone market, and
product snafus that fueled fears Apple had lost its innovative
edge following the death of co-founder Steve Jobs.
Einhorn said in a letter to investors last month that
Greenlight had taken advantage of the drop in Apple's shares to
buy more stock in the fourth quarter. That was one reason the
fund posted a negative return of 4.9 percent in the quarter.
Since May last year, Einhorn has been urging the company to
unlock several hundred billion dollars of shareholder value by
distributing preferred stock, which he favored over a share
buyback because it did not deplete cash immediately.
In private conversations with Oppenheimer, Einhorn said
Apple could initially distribute $50 billion of perpetual
preferred stock with a 4 percent annual cash dividend paid
quarterly at preferential tax rates.
But, according to Einhorn, Oppenheimer and his advisers
calculated the dividend to be 8 percent, which they deemed too
high.
"We said, that's crazy. That's crazy. We think 4 percent. If
we're wrong, maybe it's 4.5 percent or 4-1/4 percent - it is not
8 percent. So, we kind of agreed to disagree. We kind of sat on
it for a few months," Einhorn said.
When he eventually took the matter to Cook, Einhorn said he
felt that the CEO did not know all the details of Einhorn's
discussions with Oppenheimer.
"When I discussed this with Tim Cook, and actually, the
conversation has been going on for the last couple of weeks, he
said that he wasn't familiar with my previous conversations with
Peter Oppenheimer and whoever Peter Oppenheimer's advisers were.
I was surprised by that.
"I think we got the brush-off the first time," Einhorn said
about Oppenheimer and his advisers. "I don't know what the
communication was" between Oppenheimer and Cook.
Apple declined to comment on the specifics of the
discussions with Einhorn.
A source familiar with the matter characterized the
interaction with the hedge fund manager as "cordial," saying
that there had been "friendly disagreement" only on whether
common shareholders should be allowed to vote on something as
significant as an issuance of preferred stock.
NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE
Einhorn said in a television interview that despite their
differences, he felt Cook was doing an excellent job as CEO, but
he described Apple's management as having a "Depression-era"
mentality that led it to hoard cash and invest only in the
safest, lowest-yielding securities.
"In other words, people who have gone through traumas...and
Apple has gone through a couple of traumas in its history, they
sometimes feel like they can never have enough cash," Einhorn
said on CNBC.
Cook and Oppenheimer both joined Apple during the turbulent
late 1990s when the tech company was struggling to stay afloat
and before Steve Jobs engineered a sensational turnaround with
products like the iPhone and iPad that became must-haves for
consumers around the world.
Oppenheimer later earned a reputation on Wall Street for
extreme conservatism in cash management. The company likes to
remain liquid by investing in safe but low-yielding U.S.
Treasury and agency debt, shies away from big acquisitions, and
repeatedly preaches a "capital preservation" mantra to
investors.
Under Cook in 2011, Apple gradually loosened the reins,
announcing its first multi-year dividend and share repurchase
programs.
Einhorn and Apple will have another bout when they air their
arguments on Feb. 22 in court. Before then, the outspoken fund
manager will be lobbying other shareholders.
Analysts say one benefit of preferred stock is that up to 80
percent of the dividends can be tax-free for corporate
investors, although preferred shares tend to be less liquid than
ordinary shares or bonds.
"The idea is powerful and when I have a chance to explain it
to the shareholders, most will see it as an enormous win-win,"
Einhorn said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Additional reporting by Edwin
Chan and Poornima Gupta; Editing by Tiffany Wu and Matt
Driskill)