BRIEF-Virnetx, Japanese private equity alliance to launch Gabriel Technologies in Japan
* Virnetx and Japanese private equity alliance to launch Gabriel Technologies in Japan
Feb 7 Fund manager David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital on Thursday said it has filed suit against Apple Inc in federal court in New York over a proposal in Apple's proxy that Greenlight believes does not conform to regulatory rules.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Greenlight said it was "dissatisfied with Apple's capital allocation strategy."
* Virnetx and Japanese private equity alliance to launch Gabriel Technologies in Japan
* COLLECTOR AB - LIZA NYBERG – NEW CEO IN PLACE FROM 1 SEPTEMBER