By David Jones
| NEWARK, N.J.
NEWARK, N.J. Jan 24 A San Francisco man was
sentenced to three years' probation on Friday for stealing the
personal information of some 120,000 Apple iPad users, including
big-city mayors, a TV network news anchor and a Hollywood movie
mogul.
But the man, Daniel Spitler, avoided a possible 18-month
prison sentence for what a New Jersey judge described as his
evident remorse.
Spitler, who in June 2011 pleaded guilty to charges
including identity theft and conspiracy to access AT&T Inc
servers without permission, had testified against his hacking
partner, Andrew Auernheimer, who was sentenced in March to three
years and five months in prison.
"You have shown genuine remorse for your actions, Mr.
Spitler, and I hope that it is sincere," said U.S. District
Judge Susan Wigenton.
In a hearing at federal court in Newark, New Jersey, Spitler
was also ordered to pay $73,167 in restitution.
Spitler's lawyer declined to comment after the sentencing.
Spitler and Aurenheimer hacked into the Apple
devices of well-known people including ABC News anchor Diane
Sawyer, then-New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Chicago Mayor
Rahm Emanuel and Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein,
prosecutors said.
The men used an "account slurper" designed to match email
addresses with identifiers for iPad users, prosecutors said, in
what they described as a "brute force" attack to extract data
about those users.
This stolen information was then provided to the website
Gawker, which published an article naming personalities whose
emails had been compromised, prosecutors said.
Gawker was not charged in the case.
After the breach, AT&T, which provides wireless service on
the iPad, shut off the feature that allowed email addresses to
be obtained.