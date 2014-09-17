(Adds comments from WebMD)
By Christina Farr and Abhirup Roy
Sept 17 Apple Inc said a bug in its
HealthKit health and fitness application platform prevented its
release along with the launch of its iOS 8 operating system for
iPhones and iPads.
HealthKit gathers data such as blood pressure and weight
from various health apps on Apple devices, and can be viewed by
doctors at one place.
Regulated medical devices, such as glucose monitors with
accompanying iPhone apps, can send information to HealthKit.
"We're working quickly to have the bug fixed in a software
update and have HealthKit apps available by the end of the
month," a company spokesperson said in an email on Wednesday.
Apple has also pulled some healthcare apps from its app
store that connect with HealthKit such as MyFitnessPal and
Carrot Fit.
"The MyFitnessPal app, which supports integration with
Apple's HealthKit, was temporarily removed from the Apple Store
this morning to address some minor issues," MyFitnessPal said in
a statement emailed to Reuters.
"We are working with Apple on a solution and will have an
updated version of the app, without the HealthKit piece (for the
time being), back on the app store shortly," the company said.
Health information service provider WebMD Health Corp
said the new version of its app, which connected to
HealthKit, was removed from the app store after being launched
earlier on Wednesday.
"We have been in contact with Apple about this issue, and
expect to see the previous version of our app (v 5.2) back in
the store on a temporary basis," WebMD spokesman Adam Grossberg
said in an email to Reuters.
While HealthKit promises to enhance the process of
data-sharing between physicians and those under their care,
observers have noted the potential for sensitive data to be
abused.
Others are leery of having all their private information
stored at one location, susceptible to hackers.
Apple on Wednesday released iOS 8 with new features and
updates, just two days ahead of the release of two new iPhone
versions showcased last week.
