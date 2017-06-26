Plunge in UK confidence hits Debenhams, adds to slowdown fears
June 26 Apple Inc is leasing a small fleet of cars from rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc to test self-driving technology, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Hertz shares were up 13.5 percent at $10.82, while shares of Apple were slightly down.
Apple is renting Lexus RX450h sport-utility vehicles from Hertz's Donlen fleet-management unit, according to the Bloomberg report, citing documents released recently by the California Department of Motor Vehicles. (bloom.bg/2tdqm8n)
The iPhone maker is concentrating on technology for self-driving cars, Chief Executive Tim Cook said earlier this month in an interview with Bloomberg.
Hertz and Apple were not immediately available for comment.
Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo announced a similar partnership with Avis Budget Group Inc , earlier on Monday, to offer fleet support and maintenance services for its fleet of autonomous vehicles. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TEL AVIV, June 27 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, launched a home TV service on Tuesday as part of a plan to generate new income streams in the face of intense competition in the cell phone market. Partner's revenue and profit have plunged in the wake of a 2012 reform that opened up the mobile market to a host of new players and its new TV service follows a similar move by rival Cellcom two years ago.