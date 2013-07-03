New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has hired the former chief executive of French luxury group Yves Saint Laurent for "special projects" reporting to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.
"We're thrilled to welcome Paul Deneve to Apple," spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said. "He'll be working on special projects as a vice president reporting directly to Tim Cook."
Deneve, who joined Yves Saint Laurent in 2011 after holding senior positions at fashion brands Courreges, Nina Ricci and Lanvin, held several sales and marketing jobs at Apple in Europe between 1990 and 1997.
It is unclear what special projects Deneve will be overseeing at Apple, which is still looking for someone to head its retail operations following the ouster of John Browett last year after less than a year on the job.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta. Editing by Andre Grenon)
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm's prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp , Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.