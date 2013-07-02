By Poornima Gupta
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 2
hired the former chief executive of French luxury group Yves
Saint Laurent for "special projects" reporting to Chief
Executive Officer Tim Cook.
"We're thrilled to welcome Paul Deneve to Apple,"
spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said. "He'll be working on special
projects as a vice president reporting directly to Tim Cook."
Deneve, who joined Yves Saint Laurent in 2011 after holding
senior positions at fashion brands Courreges, Nina Ricci and
Lanvin, held several sales and marketing jobs at Apple in Europe
between 1990 and 1997.
It is unclear what special projects Deneve will be
overseeing at Apple, which is still looking for someone to head
its retail operations following the ouster of John Browett last
year after less than a year on the job.