SAN FRANCISCO May 5 Apple Inc is
building a team of senior medical technology executives, raising
hackles in the biotechnology community and offering a hint of
what the iPhone maker may be planning for its widely expected
iWatch and other wearable technology.
Over the past year, Apple has snapped up at least half a
dozen prominent experts in biomedicine, according to LinkedIn
profile changes. One prominent researcher moved two weeks ago,
and Apple is recruiting other medical professionals and hardware
experts, although the number of hires is not clear, said two
people familiar with the hiring, who declined to be named.
Much of the hiring is in sensor technology, an area Chief
Executive Tim Cook singled out last year as primed "to explode."
Industry insiders say the moves telegraph a vision of monitoring
everything from blood-sugar levels to nutrition, beyond the
fitness-oriented devices now on the market.
"This is a very specific play in the bio-sensing space,"
said Malay Gandhi, chief strategy officer at Rock Health, a San
Francisco venture capital firm that has backed prominent
wearable-tech startups, such as Augmedix and Spire. He was aware
of several of the moves.
Apple is under pressure to deliver on Cook's promise of new
product categories this year. The company has not introduced a
new type of product since the iPad in 2010, a fact that weighs
on investors' minds: its stock remains well off its highs
despite a series of buybacks and dividend payouts.
Investor Carl Icahn tweeted his approval of Apple quarterly
results and buyback plans on April 23. "Believe we'll also be
happy when we see new products," he added.
Apple has registered the trademark "iWatch" in Japan.
Several Apple patents point to wrist-worn devices, and in
February, Apple filed a patent for a smart earbud patent that
could track steps and detect gestures of the head.
One mobile health executive, who asked not to be named, told
Reuters he recently sat down with an Apple executive from the
iWatch team. He said the company has aspirations beyond wearable
devices, and is considering a full health and fitness services
platform modeled on its apps store.
Apple spokesperson Steve Dowling declined to comment on the
company's health-tech plans or its recent hires.
The med-tech community is betting on Apple to develop the
apps-store style platform so startups can develop their own
software and hardware mobile medical applications.
"There's no doubt that Apple is sniffing around this area,"
said Ted Driscoll, a Silicon Valley-based partner at Claremont
Creek Ventures, which specializes in digital health and medical
devices. He said Apple seemed primarily focused on recruiting
engineers with experience in "monitoring the body's perimeters."
Apple has poached biomedical engineers from companies
including Vital Connect, Masimo Corp, Sano Intelligence and O2
MedTech.
Masimo is best known for its pulse oximetry device, which
non-invasively measures patients' oxygen saturation, an
indicator of respiratory function. Vital Connect focuses on
tracking vitals like heart rate and body temperature. O2 Med
Tech also is experimenting with biosensors and developing new
devices.
A LinkedIn search shows Masimo chief medical officer Michael
O'Reilly; Cercacor chief technology officer Marcelo Lamego; and
Vital Connect's Ravi Narasimhan, vice president of biosensor
technology, and Nima Ferdosi, an embedded sensors expert, are
among those who have moved over to the Cupertino company.
One source said Alexander Chan, a former biomedical engineer
at Vital Connect, has also defected. His LinkedIn profile states
he now works at a "technology company."
Apple has also hired hardware experts Nancy Dougherty,
formerly of wearable sensor company Sano Intelligence, and Todd
Whitehurst, vice president of product at Senseonics Inc, a
glucose monitoring product, according to their LinkedIn
profiles.
And most recently, Divya Nag, founder of StartX Med, a
Stanford-affiliated startup accelerator, joined an Apple
research and development team two weeks ago to focus on an
unspecified healthcare product, two people familiar with the
matter say. Nag did not respond to requests for comment.
Attempts to contact the people on LinkedIn were not
successful, except for Ferdosi, who declined to comment. Sano
and Vital Connect declined to comment, Masimo and Cercacor
confirmed the departures, Senseonics did not return an email
requesting comment and O2 MedTech could not be reached.
"JUST BUYING PEOPLE"
Singularity University's Daniel Kraft, who chairs the
FutureMed program that explores developing technologies and
their potential in biomedicine, said the first version of the
iWatch might track blood pressure and heart rate, among other
vitals.
Eventually he expects Apple to release a device that could
continuously monitor glucose levels without requiring a blood
draw.
"Some of the talent (Apple recruited) has access to deep
wells of trade secrets and information," said Joe Kiani, chief
executive officer of medical device firm Masimo Corp, who lost
his chief medical officer to Apple in mid-2013.
Kiani said that Apple was offering sizeable salaries with
little indication of what researchers would be doing. "They are
just buying people," he said. "I just hope Apple is not doing
what we're doing."
FDA QUESTION
Apple may face regulatory hurdles if it aims for devices
which do more than monitor fitness. In January, the New York
Times reported that Apple executives, including O'Reilly, met
with senior officials at the Food and Drug Administration,
including Bakul Patel, who drafted the FDA's final guidance for
mobile health.
In fall of 2013, the FDA announced that it would focus on
regulating applications that attempt to turn a smartphone into a
medical device, or that are intended to be used as an accessory
to a regulated medical device. That might include apps and
attachments to measure lung function or analyze urine, for
instance, but not devices such as Nike's FuelBand, which tracks
your steps but does not offer medical recommendations.
Apple also has witnessed rivals trying, and failing, to
produce devices that reach a mass market. Samsung's Galaxy Gear
smartwatch was panned by critics and consumer reviews have been
tepid at best.
A report from Endeavour Partners found that one-third of
American consumers who have owned a wearable ditched it within
six months. Key challenges include battery life, style,
usefulness, and medical relevance, it said. And this month, Nike
confirmed to Re/code that it had laid off some of its FuelBand
team.
Meanwhile, Google is taking a different approach.
In March, it pre-empted Apple by unveiling Android Wear, a
version of its Android software tailored for wearable devices.
Like Apple, it's shown interest in medical technology: it is
exploring contact lenses that can monitor glucose levels in
tears.
