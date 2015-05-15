May 14 The first batch of home automation
accessories, such as thermostats and garage door openers,
compatible with Apple Inc's software platform will go
on sale in June, the tech company said Thursday.
HomeKit is a set of tools in Apple's iOS 8 software designed
to work with smart home devices. The company announced the home
automation platform at its conference for developers last year,
but devices compatible with the software have yet to appear in
stores.
"HomeKit has been available for just a few months and we
already have dozens of partners who have committed to bringing
HomeKit accessories to market and we're looking forward to the
first ones coming next month," Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller
said in a statement.
Apple did not specify where the accessories would be sold.
Apple's statement followed a report from Fortune that the
first HomeKit enabled devices would not be available until
August or September.
(Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)