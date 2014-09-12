By Yimou Lee
| HONG KONG, Sept 12
HONG KONG, Sept 12 The likely delayed launch of
Apple Inc's new iPhone 6 in China, the world's biggest
smartphone market, sparked a race to pre-order the phone in Hong
Kong on Friday.
Pre-orders for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus sold out
within two hours on Apple's Hong Kong website - and many of
those devices will be smuggled across the border into mainland
China, where they could change hands for as much as four times
the Hong Kong price.
The new models go on sale in the United States, Hong Kong
and other markets on Sept. 19, but China is still waiting for a
release date.
Hong Kong residents went online to pre-order iPhones in the
hope of selling them on for a tidy profit to unofficial dealers,
many of whom will then move them into China to cash in on
pent-up demand there.
Apple did not release the number of sales for pre-orders.
"I'm worried about getting enough iPhones to resell. Orders
have doubled compared to last year," said Gary Yiu, a
salesperson at I Generation in Sin Tat Plaza in Mong Kok, Hong
Kong's electronics hub.
His store offers HK$10,000 ($1,290) for those willing to
re-sell the latest model, almost twice the official local price
of HK$5,588. Yiu said he received more than 100 orders from Hong
Kong and mainland China, double the number he had a year ago
when Apple launched the iPhone 5S.
There are about 100 electronics dealers in Sin Tat Plaza and
each bought 150-200 handsets immediately after the official
release of the iPhone 5S last year.
In Shenzhen, across the Chinese border from Hong Kong, the
asking price for the cheapest iPhone 6 model hit 20,000 yuan
($3,260), while a salesperson at a telecoms shop in Shanghai
said his company had sent staff to Hong Kong, Japan and even the
United States to buy the new models and get them back to China
for sale.
"It's tough to say right now what price we'll ask. It really
depends on market sentiment. It'll be decided by the asking
price in the market," said the man surnamed Zhang.
Typically, student 'mules' from Hong Kong carry iPhones in
their schoolbags or strap them around their waists and ankles
each time they cross the border to the mainland. Some web users
in China shared tips on how to smuggle iPhones into the country
- such as opening the packaging so, if stopped, carriers can
claim the phone was bought for their own use.
Others in Hong Kong were still weighing whether to resell
their newest iPhone after securing a pre-order.
"It's all about luck," said information technology officer
Danny Lam, 28. "I kept refreshing. My F5 button almost broke."
"I may give it to my sister. I don't need this urgently, so
I may check the price with traders. If the price is good, of
course I'll sell it."
(1 US dollar = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollar)
(1 US dollar = 6.1344 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu and Diana Chan; Editing by
Ian Geoghegan)