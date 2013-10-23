SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Billionaire activist
investor Carl Icahn, who is urging Apple Inc to expand
its share buyback plan, said on Wednesday he has written a
letter to Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and will reveal the
contents on a website to be launched on Thursday.
"Just sent a letter to Tim Cook. Full letter will be
disclosed on my website, the Shareholders' Square Table, which
will be launched tomorrow," he said on Twitter.
Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.
Icahn, who has said his stake in Apple is worth around $2
billion, had dinner last month with Cook and Apple Chief
Financial Officer Peter Oppenheimer and described the meeting as
"cordial."
In August, Icahn told Reuters that "Apple has the ability to
do a $150 billion buyback now by borrowing funds at 3 percent.
He also said at the time that "if Apple does this now and
earnings increase at only 10 percent, the stock - even keeping
the same multiple currently - should trade at $700 a share."