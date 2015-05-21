NEW YORK May 21 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said Thursday that mutual funds will increasingly realize that being underweight shares of Apple will hurt their performance.

"They are underweight Apple in relation to the index funds, and I think more and more of these funds will realize that's going to hurt their performance in the future as Apple continues to launch new products in new categories and continues to grow earnings," Icahn told Reuters.

In an open letter to Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on his website on Monday, Icahn said Apple should be trading at $240, nearly double its current stock price, and that he believed the company was poised to enter the television market by 2016 and the automobile market by 2020. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)