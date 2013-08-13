SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Tuesday he now has a "large stake" in Apple Inc , which he believes to be extremely undervalued.

The billionaire, with a reputation for pushing aggressive corporate change, said on Twitter he discussed a larger buyback program with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

"Had a nice conversation with Tim Cook today. Discussed my opinion that a larger buyback should be done now," Icahn tweeted.