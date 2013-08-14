(Changes analyst's last name to Colello, instead of Collelo, in
8th paragraph from bottom)
* Icahn's vote of confidence gives stock a bump
* Icahn says Apple is "extremely undervalued"
* Activist investor tweets he had "nice conversation" with
CEO Cook
* Shares at 7-month high
By Edwin Chan and Jennifer Ablan
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Aug 13 Activist investor
Carl Icahn said he has amassed a "large position" in Apple Inc
and believes the stock could be worth as much as $700 a
share if Chief Executive Tim Cook pushed for a larger stock
buyback.
The surprise revelation from the billionaire activist caused
a stir on Wall Street and pushed Apple's stock almost 5 percent
higher to close at a 7-month high of $489.57 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
Icahn said on Twitter that he had a "nice conversation" with
Cook on Tuesday and they planned to speak again soon. Apple
confirmed the conversation took place, but did not say if it
influenced management's view of buybacks.
Icahn told Reuters that the iPhone, iPad and Mac computer
maker has the ability to do a $150 billion buyback now by
borrowing funds at 3 percent.
"If Apple does this now and earnings increase at only 10
percent, the stock - even keeping the same multiple currently -
should trade at $700 a share," Icahn said in a phone interview.
Apple has "huge borrowing power, little relative debt and trades
at a low multiple."
Icahn, who this year launched an assault on Michael Dell's
$25 billion effort to take Dell Inc private, did not
say how many shares of Apple he holds.
A source familiar with the matter, who declined to be named
because Icahn hasn't disclosed his holdings in Apple, said the
investor's stake was worth around $1 billion, a fraction of the
company's market value of more than $400 billion.
U.S. rules require investors to disclose stakes of 5 percent
or larger within 10 days of hitting that threshold.
In April, Apple bowed to Wall Street pressure and said it
would return $100 billion to shareholders by the end of 2015 -
double the amount set aside previously. It got there in part by
raising its dividend 15 percent and boosting its share buyback
program six-fold to $60 billion, one of the largest of its kind.
The news gave Apple shares a lift, but they remain down more
than 30 percent since hitting a record high of $702.10 in
September 2012, pummeled by fears of slowing growth and thinning
margins amid competition from Samsung Electronics.
"We currently have a large position in Apple. We believe the
company to be extremely undervalued," Icahn said in one of two
tweets about Apple on Tuesday.
"Had a nice conversation with Tim Cook today. Discussed my
opinion that a larger buyback should be done now. We plan to
speak again shortly," he said in his second tweet.
Icahn is the second prominent activist to target Apple this
year. The company had averted a dispute with hedge fund manager
David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital, who sued Apple to try to
block a proposal regarding voting on preferred shares.
Apple eventually withdrew the proposal. Einhorn's $8 billion
hedge fund is a major shareholder and owned about 2.4 million
shares of the company as of the end of the first quarter.
"We appreciate the interest and investment of all our
shareholders," Apple said in a statement on Tuesday in response
to Icahn's tweets. "Tim had a very positive conversation with
Mr. Icahn today."
STILL EDGY ENOUGH?
Analysts said Icahn's interest in Apple helped cement
improving sentiment on the stock, as investors began to
anticipate a new line-up of gadgets in the fall, including
possibly a cheaper iPhone that can spearheard a deeper drive
into fast-growing emerging markets.
Speculation has persisted also that the company may be
planning some sort of TV or smartwatch product - worn on the
user's wrist - in the near future.
Cook said last month there will be products "in new
categories" but gave no details.
Apple bought about more than $16 billion worth of stock in
the June quarter, much more than analysts had expected.
"It's a heavyweight investor who can maybe accelerate the
(buyback) program," said Morningstar analyst Brian Colello. "It
helps the positive momentum that Apple has seen."
Others say they saw little need for Apple to expand or speed
up its buyback program. Much of the company's $147 billion in
cash is held overseas, and that cash cannot be accessed without
incurring taxes. As an alternative, Apple raised debt to
bankroll its buyback program.
"It was already greatly increased and there was a debt
offering to facilitate that," Hudson Square Research analyst
Daniel Ernst said. "I can't say that I agree that the pace of
the buyback is tepid."
Investors' biggest long-term concern about Apple is whether
the company has lost its innovative edge. "Product innovation
and profitability" are now top priorities, Ernst said.
Apple's profit fell 22 percent in the June quarter as gross
margins slid below 37 percent from over 42 percent a year
earlier.
On Tuesday, about 31 million Apple shares changed hands,
almost three times the recent daily average. The stock is now up
nearly $20 from its 200-day moving average of around $470.
Options volume was running three times the average daily
turnover with 764,000 calls and 344,000 puts changing hands,
according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Apple's options volume also accounted for 11.6 percent of
the total single-stock options volume for the day, data from
Trade Alert showed.
(Additional reporting by Doris Frankel in Chicago, and Angela
Moon and Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis,
Tiffany Wu and Richard Chang)