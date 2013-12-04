SAN FRANCISCO Dec 4 Billionaire investor Carl
Icahn said on Wednesday that he has filed a shareholder proposal
with Apple for a much smaller stock buyback plan than he has
advocated previously, as he continued to pressure Apple to share
more of its cash pile.
"Gave $AAPL notice we'll be making a precatory proposal to
call for vote to increase buyback program, although not at $150
billion level," Icahn said in a tweet.
CNBC said Icahn's plan calls for a $50 billion buyback
program.
Icahn had been urging Apple to buy back $150 billion worth
of shares. Icahn owns approximately 0.5 percent of Apple's
outstanding shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Icahn on Tuesday told Time magazine that he filed a
shareholder proposal with Apple on Nov. 26, three days before
the deadline for measures to be voted on at the company's next
annual shareholders meeting.
Known for decades of strong-arm tactics, including proxy
fights, Icahn has repeatedly made it clear that his proposal is
not a sign that he is against Apple's management.
Icahn, who has already met Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook
and Chief Financial Officer Peter Oppenheimer to discuss the
issue in the past months, couldn't be immediately reached for
comment.
"As part of our regular review process, we are once again
actively seeking our shareholders' input on our program, and as
we said in October, the management team and our board are
engaged in an ongoing discussion about it which is thoughtful
and deliberate," Apple spokesman Steve Dowling said. "We will
announce any changes to our current program in the first part of
calendar 2014."
Pushing for an additional $50 billion buyback is a major
step back from his earlier demand that Apple return an
additional $150 billion to shareholders. Apple is currently in
the midst of returning $100 billion to shareholders, including a
share repurchase program of $60 billion.
Icahn told Time magazine that Cook is willing to consider
his views and the last conversation he had with the Apple CEO
was a 20-minute phone call on Nov. 21.
Icahn said Cook found the "conversation sort of
interesting."
"He said, 'Look, you've accomplished a lot, and we want to
listen to you.'"