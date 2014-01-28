(Adds Icahn interview, background)
By Jennifer Ablan
Jan 28 Hedge fund billionaire Carl Icahn said he
bought another half a billion dollars' worth of Apple Inc
stock on Tuesday, signaling confidence in the iPhone
maker even after it gave a disappointing revenue forecast for
the current quarter.
The investment, Icahn's third in Apple in less than a week,
boosts the value of stake in the company to more than $4
billion. It was announced via his Twitter account as Apple's
shares traded down about 8 percent following its quarterly
report late on Monday, which renewed Wall Street's concerns
about the maturing smartphone market.
Icahn told Reuters in a telephone interview that the decline
in Apple shares presented "a great opportunity" to add to his
position.
"Apple shares are very cheap. They are going at six to seven
times earning," Icahn said. "It's not like we are holding
something that is trading at 100 times earnings."
Icahn has provided a blow-by-blow account on Twitter of
every new investment he's made in Apple since Wednesday, when he
disclosed a $500 million purchase that took his position to $3
billion. He did so again on Thursday.
On Tuesday, he tweeted: "Just bought $500 mln more $AAPL
shares. My buying seems to be going neck-and-neck with Apple's
buyback program, but hope they win that race."
LOBBYING FOR STOCK BUYBACK
Icahn is waging a public campaign to get Apple to return
more cash to shareholders and has filed a resolution proposing
that it give back $50 billion more through share buybacks.
Apple's management "seems to be doing the right thing in
running the business but this is a financial issue," Icahn told
Reuters, arguing that the company should increase its share
buyback program.
Apple, for its part, argues it already has one of the
industry's largest capital-return programs in place. It said on
Monday it had returned $7.7 billion in cash to shareholders
through dividends and share repurchases during the December
quarter, bringing cumulative payments to over $43 billion, out
of a total plan to dole out $100 billion.
Beyond the share buyback program, Icahn said he believes
investors are underestimating Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim
Cook's message that the company will come out with products in
entirely new categories this year.
"I think it will be huger than people think," Icahn said.
"They haven't done this in four years and the last one they did
was something called the iPad. And let's not forget that Apple
has a huge cult following."
After Icahn's tweet, Apple shares were still down roughly
7.65 percent at $508.55 a share.
At least 14 brokerages lowered their price targets on Apple
following Monday's results report, reflecting concerns that it
was becoming harder to sell high-end phones as markets get
saturated.
While Apple sold a record 51 million iPhones in the quarter
ended Dec. 28, that fell short of the 55 million expected by
Wall Street.
Analysts on Tuesday attributed some of this shortfall to the
pricing of the iPhone 5C. Apple's low-cost alternative to its
iPhone 5S was unable to grab market share from cheaper rivals
using Google Inc's GOOG.O Android software, they said.
