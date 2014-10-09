(Adds comments from Icahn on size of buyback, proxy contest,
updates stock price)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Supantha Mukherjee
Oct 9 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn
said Apple Inc's shares could double in value and urged
the company's board to buy back more shares using its $133
billion cash pile.
"We believe Apple is dramatically undervalued in today's
market, and the more shares repurchased now, the more each
remaining shareholder will benefit," Icahn said in a letter to
Apple's board released on Thursday. (bit.ly/1sk0yQO)
Icahn, who pledged to keep his own stock out of any
repurchase, said Apple stock should be trading at $203.
"At today's price, Apple is one of the best investments we
have ever seen from a risk reward perspective, and the size of
our position is a testament to this. This investment represents
the largest position in our investment history," Icahn wrote.
In an interview Thursday on CNBC, Icahn urged Apple to buy
back as much as $100 billion in stock and said he hoped other
investors would also press for a buyback.
In June the company split its stock seven for one and in
April it raised its share repurchase authorization to $90
billion from the $60 billion announced a year earlier.
Apple shares rose less than 1 percent in early trading to
$101.49 but slipped to $100.84 later as the broader market sold
off. The stock has gained 25 percent since January.
Owning 53 million shares, Icahn ranks as one of the iPhone
maker's top 10 investors and has long urged the company to buy
back more shares and raise its dividend.
In his letter he said he expects the Apple Watch, the
company's first new product category since the iPad in 2010, to
boost the company's growth. He added that television represents
a large opportunity for the company.
Icahn, 78, is one of the world's most vocal and influential
investors and he has successfully pushed for change at auto
rental company Hertz and e-commerce company eBay.
He has taken pains to keep his comments about Apple civil
and praised Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook in his letter.
"We could not be more supportive of you and your team, and
of the excellent work being done at Apple, a company that
continues to change the world through technological innovation,"
Icahn said.
Although Icahn has run his fair share of proxy contests and
sat on many boards, he told CNBC he has no plans to try to
replace board members at Apple. He also said he would never run
a proxy contest and will always be Apple's "buddy."
Apple has long signaled it will not be pressured into making
hasty decisions. On Thursday, spokeswoman Kristin Huguet
declined to comment directly on Icahn's letter but said "We
always appreciate hearing from our shareholders."
Stifel analyst Aaron Rakers, who has a buy on Apple, wrote
in reaction to Icahn's letter that "Apple clearly has an
excessive cash and investment balance."
Apple is poised to take market share from Google Inc's
Android platform in the premium device market and
Icahn forecast the company's earnings would grow 44 percent in
fiscal year 2015.
"We think a tender offer is simply a good method of
conducting a large repurchase in an expedited time frame, but
the exact method and the exact size is not the key issue for
us," he said.
According to StarMine's Intrinsic Valuation model, Apple
stock should be trading at $111.4. That implies a compounded
annual earnings growth rate of 8 percent over the next 10 years,
StarMine data showed.
Icahn, who has been tweeting his opinions about investment
strategy, earlier this week said he planned to publicize
investment ideas on Facebook and other social media sites in
addition to Twitter. That does not sit well some investors.
Influential hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman, who owns
Apple shares, suggested on CNBC that private discussions might
be more appropriate. But Icahn said investors can push for
change more effectively in public instead of just whispering
into a chief executive's ear.
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Tom Brown)