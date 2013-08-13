NEW YORK Aug 13 Trading in Apple Inc
options surged on Tuesday after activist investor Carl Icahn
revealed via Twitter a large stake in the tech company, which he
believes to be undervalued.
Overall option volume on Apple was running 2.2 times the
daily average with 554,000 calls and 256,000 puts on the tape
with less than an hour left in trading on Tuesday afternoon,
according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
In addition to his stake, Icahn tweeted that he discussed
increasing Apple's buyback program with Chief Executive Officer
Tim Cook.
Following Icahn's comments, Apple shares rose as
high as $489.74, their highest level since January. The stock is
now up nearly $20 from its 200-day moving average of around
$470.
"Icahn gave a vote of confidence that Apple is being
undervalued in his opinion but also gave a strong vote of
confidence to the current management team," said J.J. Kinahan,
chief strategist at TD Ameritrade.
"Apple shares are getting near the $500 mark which could
help it become a darling of the day traders once again."
The most active options contracts were the front-month $480,
$475 and $470 strikes which were now all in-the-money, said
WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy. Heavy
trading was also seen in the $500 strike, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"A lot of the focus is in the short-dated August calls that
expire at the end of this week as traders are apparently using
calls to speculate on additional gains," Ruffy said.
Once the most valuable company in the world, Apple's stock
price has hovered between $400 and $450 for months, after
dropping from record high of around $705 in September 2012. The
stock is down about 8 percent for the year.
(Reporting by Angela Moon in New York and Doris Frankel in
Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis)