(Updates options volume, adds analyst comment, closing share
price)
By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel
NEW YORK Aug 13 Trading in Apple Inc
options surged on Tuesday after activist investor Carl Icahn
revealed via Twitter a large stake in the tech company, which he
believes to be undervalued.
Option volume on Apple was three times the average daily
turnover with 764,000 calls and 344,000 puts traded on Tuesday,
according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
"The Icahn news has had impact both on the value of the
company and the projected future movement of the shares in the
options market," said Ophir Gottlieb, managing director of
options analytics firm Livevol.
"This is about an $18 billion market cap rise in the value
of Apple. The implied volatility for the next 30 days on Apple
options rose 9 percent to 25.3 percent, reflecting more risk for
Apple shares in the near term."
In addition to his stake, Icahn tweeted that he discussed
increasing Apple's buyback program with Chief Executive Officer
Tim Cook.
August options which expire on Friday after the close
represented 52 percent of Apple's turnover. Apple options volume
also accounted for 11.6 percent of the total single stock
options volume for the day, data from Trade Alert showed. The
most active contracts were the August $480, $475, $490 and $500
call strikes.
"A lot of the focus is in the short-dated August calls that
expire at the end of this week as traders are apparently using
calls to speculate on additional gains," said WhatsTrading.com
options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
Following Icahn's comments, Apple shares rose as
high as $494.66, their highest level since January. Trading
volume was more than 31 million shares, about three times the
10-day average. The stock closed up 4.8 percent at $489.57.
Once the most valuable company in the world, Apple's stock
price has hovered between $400 and $450 for months, after
dropping from record high of around $705 in September 2012. For
the year, the stock is down about 8 percent.
(Reporting by Angela Moon in New York and Doris Frankel in
Chicago; editing by Matthew Lewis)