Oct 8 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn
tweeted on Wednesday, saying he would send an open letter to
Apple Inc on Thursday.
"Tmrw we'll be sending an open letter to @tim_cook. Believe
it will be interesting," he tweeted through his handle
@Carl_C_Icahn.
The investor has in the past urged Apple to return more of
its cash to shareholders and pressured the company to raise its
stock buyback and dividend.
Icahn also tweeted that his fund had announced a large
position in Apple just over a year earlier and noted that the
company's stock had risen 50.6 percent since then.
Icahn was not immediately available for comment.
Apple shares were up 2 percent at $100.73 in late afternoon
trading. More than 43 million shares had changed hands by 15:11
p.m. ET.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore and Svea
Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Simon Jennings)