By Liana B. Baker

LAS VEGAS Jan 10 Apple Inc, famous for giving CES the cold shoulder year after year, will field a larger presence at the world's largest trade show than many observers imagine.

More than 250 employees are registered to attend the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, according to a person familiar with Apple's plans.

One of the biggest gripes about CES is that Apple, which dominates consumer electronics, does not exhibit its wares at the show.

A reporter for Paid Content on Tuesday spotted Greg Joswiak, Apple's head of iOS product marketing walking around Sony Corp's booth at the convention center.

Apple officials could not immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday.