March 18 Apple Inc said it would host a conference call at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on Monday to discuss the outcome of discussions about its cash balance.

As of Dec. 31, Apple's cash and equivalents stood at $10.3 billion, according to Reuters data.

The call will not provide an update on the current quarter nor will it touch upon any topics other than cash, Apple said in a statement on Sunday.