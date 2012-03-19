* Apple has faced calls to return cash to investors
* CEO has been "thinking very deeply" about dividend
* Apple is world's most valuable company
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 Apple Inc, the
world's most valuable company, will discuss on Monday what it
plans to do with its $98 billion cash hoard, raising
expectations it may meet demands to pay a dividend for the first
time since 1995.
Just days after its stock touched $600 per share, Apple
issued a short press advisory saying it would hold a conference
call on Monday to discuss the outcome of discussions about its
cash balances.
The maker of the iPhone, iPad and iPod has $98 billion in
cash and securities, equal to about $104 a share according to
ISI Group analyst Brian Marshall.
Wall Street has increasingly bet that Apple will this year
return cash to shareholders, taking a cue from Chief Executive
Tim Cook's comments about "active discussions" at the top levels
about the matter.
Cook recently said he had been "thinking very deeply" about
investors' demands that Apple return some of the cash to
shareholders via a dividend.
"Frankly speaking, it's more than we need to run the
company," Cook said at the annual shareholders meeting in
February.
Apple last paid a dividend in 1995, Thomson Reuters data
shows. In 1996, Apple posted a net loss of $816 million.
Analysts have said the return of cash to shareholders could
take the form of a one-time dividend or even an annual payout,
potentially opening the stock up to a new class of investors who
seek a dividend yield. Alternatively, the return could be
carried out through a share buyback.
"A dividend makes sense," said Shaw Wu, analyst with Sterne
Agee. The decision "is probably going to be pretty binary. It's
going to be either 'yes' or 'no'. Many are hoping the answer is
going to be 'yes'.
"It's more likely they are considering it. I am not sure
they are going to necessarily say it's to be effective
immediately."
Wu said the value to shareholders of a stock buyback would
be more questionable: "The issue with (a) buyback is that the
payback for investors is not as tangible. With a dividend, you
get a check in the mail."
Wu doubted there would be a stock split, saying it would be
more difficult for Apple to beat consensus earnings forecasts.
Mounting anticipation over a buyback, along with hopes that
the newest iPad will keep sales momentum strong, helped propel
the stock to a record high this month above $600 a share.
At Friday's closing price of $585.57, Apple has a market
value of about $546 billion.
ISI's Marshall said a dividend would drive additional stock
purchases from top-20 dividend mutual funds and other investors
as they make Apple a top holding. Apple could pay an annual
dividend of as much as $14.65 per share, he added.
The Apple call, to be held at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on
Monday, will not provide an update on the current quarter nor
will it touch upon any topics other than cash, the company said
in a statement on Sunday. Apple declined to comment further.