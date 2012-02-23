CUPERTINO, Calif. Feb 23 Apple Inc
on Thursday adopted a measure long desired by
shareholders and governance activists, requiring its directors
to win a majority vote before being elected to the board.
The move came after shareholders, in a rare display of
strength, voted last year for a non-binding proposal to require
that directors be elected only via majority vote. But the
consumer electronics company chose not to adopt that measure.
Calpers, the largest U.S. pension fund, has persistently
sought support for such a measure. At Thursday's annual
shareholders meeting in Cupertino, executives said Apple will
now require directors who do not manage to secure a majority
vote to voluntarily resign their positions.