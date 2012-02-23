* CEO assures shareholders cash uppermost on mind
* Apple finally adopts board-election proposal
* Investors avoid tough questions with shares near life high
By Noel Randewich
CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb 23 Apple Inc
on Thursday adopted a measure long desired by investors
and corporate governance activists, granting its shareholders a
bigger say in the appointment of directors to the board of the
world's most valuable technology company.
Chief Executive Tim Cook also repeated that he has been
"thinking very deeply" about investors' demands that the
consumer electronics company return some of its $98 billion in
cash and securities to shareholders via a dividend.
Wall Street has bet on the rising likelihood that some of
that enormous war chest could be doled out this year, since Cook
told investors last week that discussions around that hoard had
intensified.
"We've been thinking about cash very deeply," he said,
echoing previous comments. "Frankly speaking, it's more than we
need to run the company."
At its annual shareholders meeting in Cupertino, Apple
finally acceded to demands from U.S. pension fund Calpers and
other major investors that it require unopposed directors to
secure a majority-share vote before getting elected to the
board.
That move came after shareholders last year, in a rare show
of activism for a group often content with the iPad and iPhone
maker's sizzling growth and lofty share price, voted in favor of
a similar proposal - despite Apple's recommendation they reject
it.
Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell said the company had
previously resisted the change because it creates legal
complications. "But this is Apple and we don't let complexity
get in our way," he said.
The proposal's adoption predictably pleased Calpers, the
largest U.S. pension fund that has long sought support for such
a measure to be adopted at scores of other U.S. corporations.
Speaking to shareholders and executives, Calpers portfolio
manager Anne Simpson invoked the words of former British Prime
Minister Winston Churchill.
"We think Apple deserves the best, we want to keep Apple
fresh," she said. "Democracy is a wonderful thing. Despite its
complexity and challenges, as Churchill said, it may be the
worst of all systems until you consider the alternatives."
Apple said directors who do not manage to secure a majority
vote will voluntarily resign their positions.
The meeting comes days after Apple touched a lifetime high
of $526.29, cementing its ranking as the most valuable U.S.
company with over $450 billion in market capitalization.
Some analysts say the stock may even scale new heights next
month, when the company is expected to unveil a new version of
its best-selling iPad.
FROM TVS TO CHINA
Apple's yearly powwows with shareholders at 1 Infinite Loop
are generally contention-free affairs, with executives mostly
deflecting questions about upcoming products - whose new
features are guarded fiercely.
One shareholder nonetheless tried to find a way around
executives' wall of silence about its pipeline, including an
Apple TV rumored for 2012 that could mark its entree into a
television business now dominated by Samsung Electronics
.
"I just bought a 55-inch LG TV for the Superbowl and I have
60 days to return it. Should I return it?" one shareholder asked
as laughter erupted. Cook declined to comment.
Away from its gadgets and bottom line, Cook continues to
grapple with negative publicity surrounding accusations of
inhumane working conditions at the company's manufacturing
partners in China.
A handful of protesters gathered outside the meeting,
holding up small placards urging Apple to make an "ethical"
iPhone. The company has been trying to direct the spotlight on
its efforts to urge partners to treat their employees better.
Recent moves include inviting independent scrutiny of
conditions at its biggest production partner Foxconn in southern
China, where a rash of worker suicides put Apple's supply chain
under a microscope.
It also unveiled the results of labor audits at over 100 of
its suppliers and allowed TV cameras onto Foxconn's closely
guarded facilities.
No shareholder broached allegations of labor abuse in China
at Thursday's meeting but some said afterward they wanted Apple
to improve the treatment of workers in its supply chain.
"With all that money, maybe we could minimize the
exploitation of some of the labor force. I'd kick in an extra
dollar to buy an iPod or $5 to buy an iPad if it meant somebody
somewhere down the road wasn't being exploited," said retired
airforce pilot Eric Schwalm as he left the meeting.