* Watchdog says heat problem limited
* Display gets highest scores for colour accuracy
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 Apple Inc's new
iPad topped Consumer Reports' list of tablets despite the
influential watchdog stoking doubts two weeks ago by saying the
latest iteration of the best-selling tablet threw off more heat
when used heavily.
The widely followed group that reviews everything from
electronics to cars, said on Monday that it did not find the
higher temperatures to be cause for concern.
The nonprofit organization also tested the iPad for concerns
about poor battery recharging when playing an intense video
game.
"The problem was limited to times when the device was
playing a demanding game with the screen fully bright," it said.
Consumer Reports had earlier found that the new iPad reached
temperatures of 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius) after 45
minutes of running an intense action game. That meant the new
iPad was hotter by up to 13 degrees Fahrenheit than the previous
model under similar conditions.
The third iteration of the iPad is off to a strong start
with sales of more than 3 million units since it hit store
shelves last month.
The group generated headlines in 2010 when it said it could
not recommend the iPhone 4 to buyers due to signal reception
issues.
Apple's co-founder, the late Steve Jobs, called a press
conference to address the issues laid out by the publication and
then gave consumers free bumpers, a frame-like cover, with the
phone as the nonprofit group had said the case fixed the
reception problem.
Reviews for the new iPad have generally been good. The
latest version from Apple is not a complete redesign of the iPad
2, but takes advantage of faster 4G wireless technology and has
a sharper display.
The iPad's "retina" display impressed Consumer Reports,
which said the tablet had "achieved the highest score we've ever
recorded for color accuracy in a tablet."
U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc also
drew praise for its 4G network, which the group said was fast
and dependable.