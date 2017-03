The Apple logo hangs inside the glass entrance to the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York City, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said it updated the iMac with fourth generation Intel Corp (INTC.O) processors, better graphics, next generation Wi-Fi and faster flash storage options.

Apple said the entry-level 21.5-inch iMac would be available for a suggested price of $1,299, while the top-end model would be available for about $1,499.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)