(Adds details)
Sept 21 Apple Inc has designated
building an electric car as a "committed project" and has set a
target shipping date for 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Monday.
The project has been code-named Titan and its leaders have
been given permission to triple the 600-person team, the WSJ
said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1NPb7Xr)
For Apple, a "ship date" doesn't necessarily mean the date
that customers receive a new product; it can also mean the date
that engineers sign off on the product's main features, the WSJ
said.
Apple spent more than a year investigating the feasibility
of an Apple-branded car, including meeting with two groups of
government officials in California, according to the Journal.
Sources told Reuters in August that Apple was developing a
car and studying self-driving technology, but it was unclear if
the iPhone maker was designing a vehicle that could drive
itself.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
The Cupertino, California-based company doesn't currently
plan to make its first electric vehicle fully autonomous, WSJ
said on Monday.
Apple has been consistently hiring car experts as part of
its effort to build a team in automated driving.
Apple has hired this year Megan McClain, a former Volkswagen
AG engineer with expertise in automated driving, and
Vinay Palakkode, a graduate researcher at Carnegie Mellon
University, a hub of automated driving research.
Apple also hired a senior engineer from electric car maker
Tesla Motors Inc, according to a LinkedIn posting.
Apple's shares were up 1.3 percent at $114.98 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)