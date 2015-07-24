July 24 Apple Inc said it had removed
Nest Labs' Internet-connected thermostats from its U.S. online
and retail stores, a year after the home automation maker was
bought by Google Inc for $3.3 billion.
Nest, led by the "godfather" of iPod Tony Fadell, earned
plaudits for its thermostat - a round, brushed-metal device with
a convex glass screen that displays temperature and changes hue
to match the color of the wall it attaches to.
"We regularly make changes to our merchandise mix in
stores," Apple spokesman Nick Leahy said in an email on Friday.
However, checks by Reuters showed that the product was still
available in Apple's online stores in some countries, including
the UK, France and Ireland.
Nest spokeswoman Ivy Choi did not comment on the removal of
the company's thermostats from Apple's U.S. stores, but called
the iPhone maker a "valued partner".
"Our new products will be available through Apple in the
coming weeks," she said.
