NEW DELHI May 30 India's commerce and industry
minister on Monday said she was in talks with the finance
ministry on Apple Inc's foreign direct investment
proposal that seeks a waiver from the country's local sourcing
rules.
Nirmala Sitharaman's comments came days after the finance
ministry asked the iPhone maker to meet rules that mandate
foreign retailers to sell at least 30 percent locally-sourced
goods if it wished to open stores in the country.
The minister, however, said she was not in favour of
relaxing rules for Apple to sell refurbished second-hand phones
in India.
