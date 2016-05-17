By Himank Sharma and Rupam Jain
| MUMBAI/NEW DELHI
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI May 17 Apple Inc is
set to announce plans to expand its Indian software development
centre and build an accelerator programme for local start-ups,
two sources aware of the investment said on Tuesday, hours
before Chief Executive Tim Cook's maiden visit.
Cook, who arrives in India late on Tuesday, is making his
Indian debut just as the country emerges as one of the last
large growth markets in the smartphone world, while sales in the
United States and China begin to taper off.
Among other officials, he is due to meet Prime Minister
Narendra Modi later in the week.
Over 100 million smartphones were sold in India last year, a
number that is expected to grow by 25 percent this year. Sales
of Apple's iPhones - which have a two percent market share in
the country - grew 56 percent in the first three months of 2016.
Earlier this year, Apple opened a development centre in the
southern Indian city of Hyderabad, also home to Microsoft's
first India office, where engineers are working on Apple Maps.
The sources did not detail the size of the fresh investment.
The company is also expected to announce plans for a startup
accelerator in India to work more closely with the Indian
developer community that works on Apple's iOS and OS X software
platforms, one of the sources said.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment.
"Cook's visit shows how important India has become for Apple
and will likely set the stage for the expansion of Apple
ecosystem in India," said Vishal Tripathi, research director at
Gartner.
Indian government sources said Modi is likely to press Cook
to set up production facilities in India, as part of the
government's plan to find jobs for millions of Indians joining
the workforce every year.
Apple is in separate talks to open its first official retail
store in the world's third-largest smartphone market.
Cook's India visit, which one of the sources said could run
into the weekend, also includes meetings with industry partners.
On Friday, Cook is expected to meet Sunil Mittal, the
billionaire founder of India's biggest mobile operator Bharti
Airtel, a separate source said.
