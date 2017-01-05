(Refiles to remove extraneous letters in headline)
Jan 5 India is resisting Apple Inc.'s
demand for tax incentives to make iPhones in the country, with
the trade minister saying on Thursday that New Delhi may not
make exceptions for the U.S. tech giant.
Apple wants to open its own stores in India but has been
asked by the government to locally source at least some of the
components, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid to
boost manufacturing in the country.
Apple has sought tax concessions, including lower import and
manufacturing duties, to make iPhones locally, according to a
government official familiar with the situation.
Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said if India were to
agree to any concessions, they would likely apply to all smart
phone manufacturers, and not just Apple.
Smartphone component maker Wistron Corp, which
counts Apple Inc among its customers, has applied for permission
to expand its plant in Bengaluru, a regional government official
told Reuters on Monday.
Apple declined to comment.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Susan
Thomas)