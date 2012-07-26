* Apple vulnerable to economy as global reach extends
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Apple Inc's
biggest success has become its biggest risk factor.
The iPhone revolutionized the smartphone industry, driving
Apple's expansion into Europe and China and, after just half a
decade, yields about half its annual $100 billion revenue haul.
But the world's most valuable technology company -- which
throughout the global recession near-unfailingly smashed Wall
Street forecasts -- is beginning to lose its aura of
invincibility.
The company has missed Wall Street targets twice in under a
year. CEO Tim Cook may now have to worry more about economic and
product launch cycles, and the whims of fickle consumers.
Tuesday's numbers also showed the impact of the economic
slowdown in Europe on its sales, something a smaller,
less-exposed Apple was able to dodge a few years ago.
"Apple is a little bit more vulnerable," said Giri
Cherukuri, head trader at OakBrook Investments. "There are
chinks in their armor now."
The reason for its vulnerability: its very success and size.
"When they were small enough, they could power through it,"
Sterne Agee analyst Shaw Wu said. "Now it's so pervasive that
it's a lot harder."
The change in sentiment was evident in Cook's call with
investors on Tuesday following a miss in fiscal third quarter
earnings numbers.
Cook assessed how the global economy -- particularly in
Italy, France, Greece, and China -- impacted iPhone sales. This
stood in stark contrast to his comments in 2009, when the
world's credit system froze and global economy was grinding to a
halt in the aftermath of Lehman Bros' collapse.
"We just spend our time projecting our business and leave
the economy forecasting and comments to economists," Cook said
during an earnings conference call nearly three years ago --
before the launch of the iPad and when the Mac computer
generated more revenue than the iPhone.
On Tuesday, Cook was somewhat more expansive in his
assessment of the business environment.
"We are certainly seeing a slowdown in business in that
area," Cook said of Western Europe. "Fortunately, the U.S. and
China, although I realize it's getting a lot of press, we're not
seeing anything there that we would classify as an obvious
economic issue."
BRANDING SHEEN
The blockbuster smartphone that adds a special gloss to the
Apple brand is a highly cyclical product. Buyers emerge in
droves every time a new version is launched, lining up at stores
overnight, and snarling supply for the device.
Its popularity has heightened speculation around the device
every year as over 100 million yearly customers decide when to
switch to a new model, whether to buy now or hold out for a
better but same-priced phone.
The now-more predictable line-up also means consumers are
more attuned to product life cycles and launch timelines,
something that Apple goes to great lengths to keep secret.
In fiscal 2009, Apple grew 35 percent despite a global
credit crisis that hurt most companies. But Apple generated only
$6.75 billion from iPhones that year.
It raked in over $16 billion in iPhone sales last quarter
alone, a little under half of total revenue.
"When you become so reliant on a single device then that
device's life cycle is going to have a much bigger impact on the
results," Morningstar analyst Michael Holt said.
Sales of the iPhone slipped 26 percent sequentially last
quarter, reducing margins by 460 basis points to 42.8 percent.
Investors had already lowered their expectations, but they
did not expect the company to miss altogether. A lot of the
blame was placed on the pause prior to the launch of a new
iPhone, which some fear is becoming a yearly trend.
"We expect to see greater volatility in Apple's quarterly
results going forward due to the growing importance of the
product cycle," Holt said, adding that more consumers now are
tuning into the chatter around expected new products.
That's prompted Wall Street to take Apple's notoriously
conservative earnings forecast more seriously now. On Wednesday,
JPMorgan cut its price target on the stock to $675 from $695,
Raymond James slashed it to $730 from $800, and Canaccord
Genuity reduced its target slightly to $797. Goldman cut its
price target to $790 from $850.
Finally, as consumers await the new iPhone -- expected to be
a complete redesign with a bigger screen -- competition is
growing from the likes of Samsung Electronics' new
Galaxy S III.
But analysts and investors say that the choppiness in iPhone
sales doesn't matter as long as Apple's strong growth resumes
during the holiday quarter after the anticipated new iPhone hits
the stores. Expectations are high that Apple will launch a phone
that will again beat the competition in terms of features.
And the bullish view of Apple's growth is evident in the
stock price, which is up 42 percent for the year despite a 4.3
percent drop on Wednesday on the Nasdaq market.
"This is likely one of the last buying opportunities ahead
of the iPhone 5 launch as we expect headwinds to reverse in the
calendar fourth quarter," Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty said.