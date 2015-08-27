(Adds detail and analyst comment)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 27 Apple Inc on
Thursday invited journalists to a Sept. 9 event, where it is
expected to unveil new iPhones and potentially a new version of
its Apple TV set-top box.
The email invitation includes a colorful Apple logo with the
sentence "Hey Siri, give us a hint," referring to Apple's
popular digital voice assistant.
The company traditionally announces its new iPhones in
September.
Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 6S and the
iPhone 6 Plus S. Typically, the company launches upgraded
versions to existing phones under the "S" range.
Media reports have indicated that Apple is preparing for the
largest initial production run for its next iPhones by the end
of the year.
The new iPhones are also said to feature Force Touch
technology, which can distinguish between a light tap and deep
press.
Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross said she was also
expecting a faster processor on iPhones.
"We assume that they may come out with a new iPad at the
event as well," Cross added.
When users posed the question in the invitation to Siri on
their iPhones, Siri threw back responses such as "You're cute
when you're desperate for information" and "You'll have to wait
until Sept. 9. I bet you were one of those kids who snuck
downstairs to open presents early, weren't you?"
The event will be held at 10:00 a.m. PT in the Bill Graham
Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, which can hold about 7,000
people.
Apple did not immediately respond to requests for more
details on the event.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan, Peter Henderson and Julia
)