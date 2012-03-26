By Gerry Shih, Poornima Gupta and Lee Chyen Yee
SAN FRANCISCO/HONG KONG, March 25 Early on the
morning of March 16, Wong Tat joined a line of about 100 people
waiting for the launch of the new iPad in a chilly rain outside
an Apple store on the outskirts of San Francisco.
When the doors opened, he was among the first to buy his
quota of two iPads -- the maximum Apple Inc allows per
person. Then, sporting a bright red cap for easy identification,
Wong began to direct a stream of people toting their new tablets
to a silver Mercedes SUV in the parking lot.
After about two dozen of the neatly boxed iPads had been put
in the trunk, the SUV sped to a nearby run-down hair salon and
massage parlor. There, th e haul of the tablets c osting about
$12,000 was transferred to red, white and blue wholesale bags,
which Wong then spirited out the back door into another car.
"They are headed for China," said Amy, a 30-something hair
stylist at the salon who had joined in the pre-dawn operation
outside the Apple store. She would not divulge her last name.
The iPads had embarked on the first leg of a journey that
would ironically return them to the country where they were
assembled in the first place. They may have been stuffed into
suitcases and taken by passengers on a flight to China, or
possibly flown by courier to the duty-free territory of Hong
Kong and smuggled in students' backpacks across the border into
mainland China.
Demand for Apple products, coupled with severe constraints
on local supply, has created a thriving black market. A
16-gigabyte iPad bought in San Francisco for $499 -- about $540
including tax -- can be sold for more than $1,000 in Shanghai
the next day. Apple sold more than 3 million of the devices --
which now come 4G-ready with a sharper "retina" display -- in
its first weekend.
"You can pretty much determine when the first iPad arrives
in China by monitoring the first flight out from the U.S. on
launch day," said an Apple employee who was not authorized to
speak on behalf of the company.
Companies that make iPad accessories, such as cases and
speakers, also hire people to wait in line on launch day, a
source involved in that business said.
Accessory makers do not get an early peek at Apple products,
so they have to scramble as soon as new iPads and iPhones hit
the streets to reconfigure assembly lines and craft accessories
that fit, he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
SERIOUS MONEY
People like Wong, dubbed "huangniu," or yellow-bull
black-market operator in Chinese, have operated richly lucrative
businesses. They pay people like Amy -- code-named "nurses"
because the word "hush" sounds like "helpers" in Chinese -- $20
to $30 to stand in line and buy an iPad and iPhone for resale on
the black market.
Factor in as little as $12 to ship each device via a Chinese
shipping agent, and small wonder Wong and his ilk found it worth
their while.
But it's getting tougher and costlier to smuggle the devices
into China as the Chinese customs authority has told some
U.S.-based shipping agents not to accept orders of iPads, and
warned travelers to declare their gadgets at the border and pay
a 10 percent import duty on electronics.
Two small shipping companies that ship to China, BLZ
Express and Global Courier Services, said they now refuse iPad
shipments. Fremont, California-based BLZ posted a notice on its
website this month saying: "Our clearing warehouses have stopped
receiving iPad in accordance with a recent customs authority
notification."
UPS and FedEx, the largest U.S. package
delivery companies, did not return messages for a comment.
In Shenzhen, across the border from Hong Kong, an online
report from the state-owned Guangzhou Daily -- a mouthpiece of
the local government -- said the newest iPad was among 20
taxable goods that should be declared by travelers.
"I stopped carrying iPad a few months ago because now the
customs at Shenzhen can be pretty strict," said a Chinese
student in Hong Kong, who declined to reveal his payoff for
smuggling.
Furthermore, Apple now simultaneously launches devices in
multiple countries, boosting availability and depressing black
market prices.
"It's getting really hard to do this compared to previous
years," said Amy, who wore a dyed red streak in her hair, as she
trimmed a young man's "faux-hawk" hair style in the San
Francisco area salon.
An electronics dealer in Oakland, California, said he
struggled to break even this year, a far cry from previous iPad
releases when he shipped upwards of 1,000 tablets and pocketed
profits of $50 to $100 per device sent to his buyer in Hong
Kong.
This year, he had no choice but to send 250 iPads via FedEx
-- which quotes $110 to ship a 2-pound tablet to China -- hours
after they hit U. S. stores. But the same-day launch of the
tablet in 10 territories, including Hong Kong, curtailed demand.
"This whole game is over," the dealer complained. "There's
an overabundance of supply. The market's flooded."
He said he visited only a couple of stores in the San
Francisco Bay area for tablets, with the Chinese black-market
selling-price falling every day that passes.
WEAR IT WITH PRIDE
Despite that expansion in inventory, demand in China still
outstrips supply. Online retail site Taobao.com carried iPad
listings last week for as much as $1,100, though $600 to $700
price tags were more common.
IPads and iPhones have become badges of Western chic and
status to upwardly mobile Chinese, yet they are usually the last
to be able to buy them directly from Apple stores.
Industry sources say smugglers operate out of multiple
countries, but mainly in the United States because that is where
stores carry the most products.
Last Friday in Hong Kong, stores ran out of the newest iPad
within hours. They are now sold via a daily lottery there, while
they are still readily available in many U.S. stores.
The Chinese "nurses" are easy to spot -- they stroll in,
hand over a note describing the model they want and leave as
soon as they get it. Whereas an ordinary buyer will often take
their gadget out for a test drive before leaving the store and
ask sales employees numerous questions.
"Apple has gotten so big that they can flood the market.
Before they released it, they probably had been making them for
six months and had them sitting in a warehouse. Now they are
selling it in Asia and Australia, and it's out 16 hours before
us," said the Oakland dealer.