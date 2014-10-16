By Marina Lopes
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 16 Apple's new iPad
Air 2, announced on Thursday, will allow subscribers to switch
wireless carriers much more easily, by swiping an icon across
the screen of the device.
The feature, available thanks to a neutral Apple SIM card
installed in the device, will allow customers to sign up for
short-term service plans and switch carriers using their iPad,
the company said.
The SIM card supports AT&T, T-Mobile and
Sprint high speed networks. For service from the largest
U.S. carrier, Verizon Wireless, customers need to install
a separate Verizon SIM card.
The feature allows customers to switch carriers based on
their monthly needs, like bigger data buckets, more reliable
connections or cheaper prices. Subscribers traveling can also
plug into international carriers' networks and purchase
temporary contracts through the iPad, the company said.
