SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Apple Inc's new
iPad reached temperatures of 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius)
after 45 minutes of running an intense action game, or up to 13
degrees F (8 C) hotter than the previous iPad under similar
conditions, according to a test run by influential reviewer
Consumer Reports.
The consumer watchdog, investigating numerous claims online
that the third iteration of the iPad could get uncomfortably hot
after heavy usage, used a thermal imaging camera to ascertain
the front and rear of the tablet could hit 116 degrees
Fahrenheit after 45 minutes of running Infinity Blade II.
A similar test performed on the iPad 2 found that the latest
version of the gadget could run 12 to 13 degrees F hotter than
iPad 2, depending on whether it was plugged in, Consumer Reports
said in its findings.