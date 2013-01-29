BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises says Icahn Automotive to acquire precision Auto Care
* Icahn Automotive enters into definitive agreement to acquire precision Auto Care, Inc
Jan 29 Apple Inc said on Tuesday that it will sell a version of its iPad tablet computer with 128 gigabytes of storage, which is twice the capacity of its existing models.
Apple, which has sold more than 120 million iPads so far, said that the new iPad will go on sale Feb. 5, in black or white, for a suggested retail price of $799 for the iPad with just Wi-Fi model, and $929 for the version that also has a cellular wireless connection.
* Endocyte Inc - continuing EC1169 program in taxane-exposed patients, but ending clinical development of EC1456 and of EC1169 in taxane-naïve patients