By Christina Farr
CUPERTINO, Calif. Oct 16 Apple Inc's
faster, slimmer iPads come with modest improvements, such as a
fingerprint sensor, but some analysts say it offers few other
features to wow consumers ahead of a holiday shopping season
expected to be swamped by mobile devices.
At a launch event on Thursday, Chief Executive Tim Cook
called Apple's new line-up, which includes a new iMac computer
with a "5K retina" or high-end display, the company's best ever.
But analysts say Apple may struggle to arouse the same passion
for its tablets as in past years among consumers faced with an
abundance of hand-held, touch-screen devices.
"I've got to be honest and say, the only impressive thing
was the 5K retina display on the iMac," said Gartner analyst Van
Baker, who attended the show at Apple's headquarters in
Cupertino, California. "The other things we saw (included) just
iterative improvements on the iPad."
Marketing chief Phil Schiller called the larger tablet the
world's slimmest and described several new features such as an
anti-reflective screen. He also confirmed the inclusion of the
"Touch ID" sensor, already available on the latest iPhones.
Pre-orders start Friday for the larger iPad Air 2, priced at
$499 and up, with shipping beginning next week. The smaller iPad
mini 3 will be about $100 cheaper.
The new iMac, which sports the new "Yosemite" operating
system, will go for $2,499.
Tablet sales are set to rise only 11 percent this year,
according to tech research firm Gartner, compared to 55 percent
last year, even as smartphone sales continue to soar and
personal computer sales are waning.
DEFINING MOMENT
Tablet sales for Apple, which defined the category with the
iPad just four years ago, have fallen for two straight quarters.
Investors remain focused on the iPhone, Apple's main revenue
generator, but a prolonged downturn in iPad sales would threaten
about 15 percent of the company's revenue.
The new iPads will go up against recently introduced tablets
from Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc in coming
months. Shares of Apple slid 1 percent to $96.57 shortly before
the close.
Apple also said it will launch its new electronic payments
service on Monday, after the iPhone maker signed up another 500
banks to support a feature that competes with eBay Inc's
PayPal and other online systems.
Cook said developers were beginning to design apps for its
upcoming Watch.
Apple last month introduced the Watch, its first new device
since the iPad in 2010. The company's entry into the rapidly
expanding wearable computing arena will be available only from
2015, but Cook said software development kits for the device
will be available from November.
Missing on Thursday was a larger, 12-inch-plus iPad, the
subject of industry speculation ahead of Apple's event.
"It is disappointing, particularly to enterprise buyers,
that there wasn't a 12.9 inch iPad model," said Forrester
Research analyst J.P. Gownder. "To return iPad to high growth,
form factor innovation will be required. We'll have to wait
until 2015 to see if Apple addresses this issue."
