* Apple mini sales look set to exceed analysts' views
* Some shipments delayed until later this month
* Shares rise 1.7 percent
By Poornima Gupta and Sinead Carew
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Nov 5 Apple Inc
sold 3 million of its new iPads in the first three days the
tablet computers were available, driving optimism for a strong
holiday quarter despite intensifying competition.
Sales of the 7.9-inch iPad mini and fourth-generation
9.7-inch version, both Wi-Fi only models, were double the
first-weekend sales of the Wi-Fi iPad sold in March, Apple said
on Monday.
Apple did not break out numbers for the crucial iPad mini, a
smaller version of the original tablet designed to spearhead its
foray into a segment now dominated by Amazon.com Inc
and Google Inc.
Analysts estimate that about 2.3 million of the new iPads
sold over the weekend were the mini-tablets, surpassing
expectations of 1 million to 1.5 million.
Wall Street, which was disappointed with Apple's latest
quarterly earnings, had been looking to the iPad mini to boost
demand during the crucial year-end holiday shopping season as
competition reaches a fever pitch. Microsoft Corp
became the latest major entrant to the market last month with
the Windows-driven Surface.
While lines for the new iPads appeared lighter than usual
when they began selling at stores on Friday, the company said
demand was so strong that it "practically sold out of iPad
minis."
Apple had never before introduced two different iPad models
in one quarter. Raymond James analyst Tavis McCourt said that
while the sales number looked good, the company would need to
sell another 20 million iPads this quarter to meet his estimate.
"There's still a lot of wood to chop in the quarter,"
McCourt said.
The company said it had shipped many of the new iPads
ordered before the release date, but would not send some out
until later this month.
Apple had sold 3 million iPads in March, including those
with cellular connections as well as Wi-Fi only models.
"We set a new launch weekend record and practically sold out
of iPad minis," Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a
statement. "We're working hard to build more quickly to meet the
incredible demand."
HOLIDAY SALES CRUCIAL
Apple shares were up 1.7 percent at $586.50 in morning
trading on Nasdaq, still down more than 16 percent from a record
high set in September.
The 7.9-inch iPad mini marks Apple's first foray into the
smaller-tablet segment and is the company's first major new
device since the death of co-founder Steve Jobs last year.
Versions of iPads with both Wi-Fi and cellular connections
will not ship in the United States for another few weeks. And
both will hit more countries later this year.
The iPad mini takes aim at Google's Nexus 7 and Amazon's
Kindle Fire. At stores around the world, the product's debut
drew sparser crowds than previous launches did, dampening
initial optimism for sales. Still, the mini attracted hundreds
of people in many locations.
Apple heads into the current quarter after refreshing almost
all of its product lines, from Macintosh computers to tablets.
"We believe the iPad mini has the opportunity to surpass the
sales of the regular-sized iPads over the next several years,"
said Topeka Capital analyst Brian White.