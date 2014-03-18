March 18 Apple Inc said it would offer
an iPad 4 tablet in place of the mid-range iPad 2 at the same
price and the company launched a cheaper, lower capacity version
of its plastic-backed iPhone 5C in Australia, China and some
European countries.
The iPad 4 is available at $399 for the 16GB Wi-Fi model and
$529 for the 16GB Wi-Fi + cellular model at the four major U.S.
carriers - AT&T Inc, Sprint Corp, T-Mobile US Inc
and Verizon Communications Inc.
The fourth-generation iPad, which has a 9.7-inch Retina
display and supports 4G carriers worldwide, was launched in
2012, while the iPad 2 was launched in 2011.
Apple discontinued the iPad 4 last year when it launched its
current flagship tablet, the iPad Air. The company had cut the
price of iPad 2 to $399 in 2012.
Tablets based on Apple's iOS platform held 36 percent share
of the market in 2013, trailing those based on Google Inc's
Android software that had 62 percent share, according
to research firm Gartner.
Apple also launched on Tuesday an 8GB iPhone 5C priced at
429 pounds ($710), 40 pounds cheaper than the 16GB version,
according to the company's UK website. ()
The 8GB iPhone 5C will also be available in France and
Germany.
"We believe this newly configured device will have a lower
gross margin as we estimate the difference in cost to Apple for
the 8GB of NAND is $5 to $10," Cross Research analyst Shannon
Cross wrote in a research note.
Analysts have said earlier that the iPhone 5C, which is
about $100 cheaper than the iPhone 5S, was unable to grab market
share from rivals offering lower-cost phones based on Android.
Apple's shares were up 0.5 percent at $529.60 in noon
trading on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.