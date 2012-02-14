Feb 14 Apple Inc plans to announce a fourth-generation (4G) version of its iPad in the first week of March, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing a person briefed on the matter.

Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc will sell the new iPad version that will run on the companies' 4G network, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

AT&T and Verizon Wireless are the only two U.S. carriers that currently sell the iPad, and are also the only two that offer the fast, next-generation wireless technology known as LTE, the paper said.

Apple was unavailable for comment outside regular business hours.