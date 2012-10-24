The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) unveiled an 8-inch version "iPad mini" to compete with smaller tablets including Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle and Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Nexus 7 at a higher-than-expected price of $329.

The iPad mini marks Apple's first foray into a smaller-tablet market already staked out by rivals who have seen success in selling 7-inch tablets for $200. The following is a side-by-side comparison of their physical hardware:

*** iPAD MINI

Base price -- $329; Storage -- 16, 32, 64; GB Screen size -- 7.9; in Thickness -- 7.2 mm; Display -- 1024x768; Processor -- Apple; Speed -- N/A; Battery -- 10 hours; Camera -- 1.2 megapixel; Memory -- N/A; Weight -- 308g

*** NEXUS 7

Base price -- $199; Storage -- 8, 16 GB; Screen size -- 7; in Thickness -- 10.5 mm; Display -- 1280x800; Processor - Nvidia; Speed -- 1.2 Ghz; Battery -- 8 hours; Camera -- 1.2 mp; Memory -- 1 GB; Weight -- 340g

*** FIRE HD

Base price -- $199; Storage -- 16, 32 GB; Screen size -- 7; in Thickness -- 10.3 mm; Display -- 1280x800; Processor -- TI; Speed -- 1.2 Ghz; Battery -- 11 hours; Camera -- 1.3 mp; Memory -- 1 GB; Weight -- 394g

Sources: Company news releases and websites.

(Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)