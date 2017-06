The new iPad mini is projected on a screen during an Apple event in San Jose, California October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN JOSE Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will sell its new 7.9-inch "iPad mini" for $329 and up, higher than some industry observers had expected.

The company, which hopes to beat back rivals such as Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) with their $199 seven-inch tablets, said online sales will begin on Friday and shipments start a week later.

