Etihad Airways to suspend flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday
DUBAI, June 5 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.
SAN JOSE Oct 23 Apple Inc will sell its new 7.9-inch "iPad mini" for $329 and up, higher than some industry observers had expected.
The company, which hopes to beat back rivals such as Google Inc and Amazon.com Inc with their $199 seven-inch tablets, said online sales will begin on Friday and shipments start a week later.
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals.