Oct 24 Apple Inc's "iPad mini" will
attract new customers but the higher-than-expected price will
come as a relief to low-cost tablets such as Amazon.com Inc's
Kindle, analysts said, in a muted reaction to the new
tablet.
Few analysts revised their price targets for Apple in the
wake of the announcement, with one raising their target and one
cutting it.
Apple shares edged up 0.7 percent to $617.75 in premarket
trading.
The 7.9-inch mini version of the iPad has most of the
functions and features of the full-size iPad but in a smaller
package and is cheaper by $170.
"We believe the iPad mini with its $329 starting price for
the 16GB WiFi only model will help Apple reach a new customer
base, particularly for holiday gifts to teenagers that may not
have been able to afford the higher-end iPad," Canaccord Genuity
analyst Michael Walkley wrote in a research note.
He raised his price target slightly on the stock to $800
from $797.
The $329 starting price for a Wi-Fi only "iPad mini" was
higher than many expected and some analysts said the gadget
might lure buyers away from Apple's $499 flagship 10-inch iPad,
yet struggle to compete with the cheaper Amazon Kindle
Fire and Google Inc's Nexus 7, both of which are sold
at or near cost.
"We were hoping the price would be at least a little lower
given its competition is situated as low as $99, with many
starting in the $199-$249 range," Barclays Capital analyst Ben
Reitzes said.
He cut his price target on the stock to $800 from $810,
bringing him more into line with other analysts, although the
price targets are still well above the current market price for
the shares.
While Canaccord estimates that Apple will sell 9.25 million
units in the December quarter. Barclays forecast sales of more
than five million units.
"While we believe these strong sales will come largely at
the expense of Apple's competition, we concede iPad Mini will
likely cannibalize iPad and iPod Touch sales," analyst Walkley
said.