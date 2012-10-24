* Expects the mini to eat into iPad's sales
* New model priced above analysts' expectations
* Canaccord Genuity raises share price target to $800 from
$797
* Barclays cuts target to $800 from $810
Oct 24 Apple Inc's "iPad mini" will
attract new customers but the higher-than-expected price is
unlikely to make it a threat to low-cost tablets such as
Amazon.com Inc's Kindle, analysts said, in a muted
reaction to the new tablet.
Only a few analysts revise their price targets for Apple's
shares ahead of the company's quarterly results announcement on
Thursday. The shares were flat at $615 in morning trade on the
Nasdaq.
Canaccord Genuity raised its target on the stock to $800
from $797, while Barclays Capital cut its to $800 from $810.
The 7.9-inch mini version of the iPad has most of the
functions and features of the full-size $499 iPad but is cheaper
by $170.
However, the $329 price for the Wi-Fi only model was higher
than many analysts had expected and some said the gadget might
struggle to compete with the cheaper Amazon Kindle Fire
and Google Inc's Nexus 7, which have prices starting in
the $159-$199 range.
The device may also lure buyers away from Apple's flagship
10-inch tablet, they said.
"We were hoping the price would be at least a little lower
given its competition is situated as low as $99, with many
starting in the $199-$249 range," Barclays Capital analyst Ben
Reitzes said.
His new price target of $800 is more in line with those of
other analysts, although most targets are still well above
Apple's current share price.
Demand for Google's Nexus 7 and Amazon's Kindle Fire is
unlikely to be much affected by the launch of the mini given the
significant price gap, Nomura Equity Research said.
On a positive note, the high price made it less likely that
the device would eat into Apple's margins, the brokerage said.
Barclays estimated iPad mini sales at more than 5 million
units in the December quarter, while Canaccord Genuity forecast
sales of 9.25 million units during the three months. Apple sold
about 17 million iPads in the quarter ended June.
The iPad mini will help Apple reach a new customer base that
may not have been able to afford the higher-end version,
Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley said.
"While we believe these strong sales will come largely at
the expense of Apple's competition, we concede iPad Mini will
likely cannibalize iPad and iPod Touch sales," Walkley wrote in
a research note.
Despite the cannibalization, the mini should greatly expand
the market for iPads, whose sales have exceeded 100 million
units in just two-and-a-half years after the tablet was
introduced, Needham & Co analyst Charlie Wolf said.
Apple will enjoy a very happy holiday season on its
refreshed product line and because of the "hopelessly
backlogged" iPhone 5 orderbook, he said.