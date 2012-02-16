HONG KONG Feb 16 Retailers in more
Chinese cities have been told by authorities to take the popular
iPad tablet PCs off their shelves this week, media reports said
on Thursday, due to a legal battle between a Chinese technology
firm and Apple Inc over trademark issues.
Two major shopping malls in Shanghai's Xujiahui district
have stopped ordering iPads, while cities such as Xuzhou in
Jiangsu province and Qingdao in Shandong province have asked
retailers to pull iPads from store shelves, said www.yicai.com,
the website of finance-focused Chinese newspaper Diyi Caijing
Daily.
The Xuzhou commerce office could not be immediately reached
for comment on Thursday, while Shanghai's commerce office had no
comment.
The Qingdao commerce department said it had not ordered any
ban on iPad sales.
"Whether the retailers decide to stop sales or not is up to
them. The government is not involved," the spokesman said.
The reports come days after authorities asked retailers in
another city near Beijing, Shijiazhuang, to stop selling iPads.
Proview Technology (Shenzhen) Co Ltd, a unit of Proview
International Holdings has asked authorities in more
than 30 cities to stop the sales.
Amazon in China has also been reported to have
stopped online iPad sales, but a company executive said it was
due to a supply shortage and not related to the trademark
lawsuit.
On Tuesday, lawyers representing Proview Technology
(Shenzhen) said the company would seek a ban on exports of iPads
from mainland China, and authorities in some Chinese cities had
ordered retailers to stop selling Apple's iPad .