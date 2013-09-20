IAAF says medical records compromised by Fancy Bear hacking group
ZURICH The governing body of global athletics (IAAF) said on Monday it had suffered a cyber attack that it believes has compromised information about athletes' medical records.
Apple Inc's(AAPL.O) newest smartphone models hit stores on Friday in many countries across the world, including Australia and China. For the first time, Apple is selling a second smartphone dubbed the "5C" featuring a plastic back and bright colors. The pricier "5S" now comes in three new colors - gray, silver and gold.
Technology firm iFixit disassembled a gold-colored iPhone 5S and examined its parts and then took apart a 5C model.
For slideshow, click here
Following are some of the key parts for the 5S model:
* Chips from Avago Technologies Ltd (AVGO.O) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS.O) are featured in the iPhone5S.
* Companies supplying parts for the new phone also include South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) and radio-frequency chipmaker TriQuint Semiconductor Inc TQNT.O.
* Broadcom Corp's (BRCM.O) BCM5976 chip is used for the touchscreen controller.
* Murata Manufacturing Co's (6981.T) 339S0205 (based on the Broadcom BCM4334) Wi-Fi module.
* Includes chips from Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) (PM8018 RF power management IC) and Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O).
Following are some key points of the 5C model:
* The hardware design on the 5C appears more similar to the 5S than to the iPhone 5
* The 5C uses a Toshiba Corp (6502.T) 16 gigabyte flash memory chip
Information is from iFixit, a web site offering parts and self-repair guides for Apple iPods and Macintosh computers. The company, which has conducted similar "tear downs" on other Apple products, posted step-by-step photos of the process on its web site at: bit.ly/18FrQCj
(Reporting By Richard Pullin and Poornima Gupta; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
ZURICH The governing body of global athletics (IAAF) said on Monday it had suffered a cyber attack that it believes has compromised information about athletes' medical records.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules, the White House said, a victory for internet service providers and a blow to privacy advocates.
LONDON Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched its business marketplace in Britain, selling products like office supplies, power tools, cleaning materials and lab equipment targeting an online sector worth $120.44 billion a year.