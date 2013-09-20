A new Apple iPhone 5S is displayed at a shop of Japan's biggest mobile phone operator NTT Docomo in Tokyo, September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A promoter demonstrates the fingerprint scanner feature of the newly launched Apple iPhone 5S in Singapore September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Apple Inc's(AAPL.O) newest smartphone models hit stores on Friday in many countries across the world, including Australia and China. For the first time, Apple is selling a second smartphone dubbed the "5C" featuring a plastic back and bright colors. The pricier "5S" now comes in three new colors - gray, silver and gold.

Technology firm iFixit disassembled a gold-colored iPhone 5S and examined its parts and then took apart a 5C model.

Following are some of the key parts for the 5S model:

* Chips from Avago Technologies Ltd (AVGO.O) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS.O) are featured in the iPhone5S.

* Companies supplying parts for the new phone also include South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) and radio-frequency chipmaker TriQuint Semiconductor Inc TQNT.O.

* Broadcom Corp's (BRCM.O) BCM5976 chip is used for the touchscreen controller.

* Murata Manufacturing Co's (6981.T) 339S0205 (based on the Broadcom BCM4334) Wi-Fi module.

* Includes chips from Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) (PM8018 RF power management IC) and Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O).

Following are some key points of the 5C model:

* The hardware design on the 5C appears more similar to the 5S than to the iPhone 5

* The 5C uses a Toshiba Corp (6502.T) 16 gigabyte flash memory chip

Information is from iFixit, a web site offering parts and self-repair guides for Apple iPods and Macintosh computers. The company, which has conducted similar "tear downs" on other Apple products, posted step-by-step photos of the process on its web site at: bit.ly/18FrQCj

(Reporting By Richard Pullin and Poornima Gupta; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)