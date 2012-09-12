SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 Apple Inc <AAPL.O > marketing chief Phil Schiller introduced the fifth iPhone on Wednesday, saying it's the thinnest iPhone yet with a larger 4-inch screen.

The latest iPhone comes as Apple tries to fend off competition that has reached fever-pitch. Google Inc's Android has become the most-used mobile operating system in the world, while key supplier and rival Samsung Electronics has taken the lead in smartphone sales.